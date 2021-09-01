American Century Companies Inc. Has $171.24 Million Stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,145,415 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 168,310 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $171,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,969,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,008,000. Finally, Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NUAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nuance Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 36,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,389.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $11,884,040.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 263,022 shares of company stock worth $14,478,440. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN opened at $55.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $55.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.83 and its 200 day moving average is $51.40.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $336.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.20 million. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.