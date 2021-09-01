American Century Companies Inc. Increases Holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,620,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,561 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.10% of Heartland Express worth $130,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HTLD. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 13.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 129,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 15,751 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 37.2% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 68,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the first quarter worth about $492,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the first quarter worth about $705,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Heartland Express by 48.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 10,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTLD opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.22 and a 12 month high of $21.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.53.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Heartland Express’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Heartland Express announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, August 20th that permits the company to repurchase 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

