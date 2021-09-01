American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 886,265 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,895,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 886,265 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.07% of Intel worth $162,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Intel by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after buying an additional 6,279,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,715,291,000 after buying an additional 1,288,861 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,634,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,474,498,000 after buying an additional 629,100 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Intel by 5.0% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,208,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,189,355,000 after buying an additional 1,634,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,416,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,763,741,000 after buying an additional 1,221,696 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel stock opened at $54.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.64 and a 200-day moving average of $58.29. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $219.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.56.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

