American Express (NYSE:AXP) Now Covered by Seaport Global Securities

Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the payment services company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $173.18 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $173.00 price objective (up from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.15.

NYSE:AXP opened at $165.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $131.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $179.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.40.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,849 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

