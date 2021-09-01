American Express (NYSE:AXP) Now Covered by Seaport Global Securities

Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the payment services company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $173.18 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $173.00 price objective (up from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.15.
NYSE:AXP opened at $165.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $131.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $179.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.40.
In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,849 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About American Express
American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.
