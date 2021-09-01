American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.78 EPS

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.78), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $442.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. American Woodmark’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $70.46 on Wednesday. American Woodmark has a 1 year low of $67.42 and a 1 year high of $108.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Woodmark stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMWD. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.50.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

