American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.78), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $442.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.32 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share.

NASDAQ AMWD traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.01. 2,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,374. American Woodmark has a 52-week low of $67.42 and a 52-week high of $108.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMWD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Woodmark stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 48.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

