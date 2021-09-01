American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.78 EPS

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.78), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $442.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. American Woodmark’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

AMWD traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.64. 952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 2.23. American Woodmark has a 1-year low of $67.42 and a 1-year high of $108.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Woodmark stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 48.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on American Woodmark from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

