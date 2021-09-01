American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Price Target Cut to $74.00

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMWD. Loop Capital upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Woodmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $70.46 on Wednesday. American Woodmark has a 52-week low of $67.42 and a 52-week high of $108.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.78.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.78). American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $442.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMWD. FMR LLC lifted its position in American Woodmark by 2.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,166,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 54.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 11,372 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the first quarter worth approximately $1,570,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 35.5% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 7.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

