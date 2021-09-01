Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)’s stock price was down 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.41 and last traded at $5.42. Approximately 5,961 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,419,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMRX shares. TheStreet upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $535.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.26 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 58.68% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,496,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,863,000 after purchasing an additional 391,756 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,664,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,583,000 after purchasing an additional 257,997 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 303.6% in the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 4,755,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577,327 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $19,732,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,738,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,023,000 after purchasing an additional 303,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSE:AMRX)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

