Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Holdings Decreased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,398 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $17,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Bank increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 9,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 4.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADI opened at $162.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $175.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.96 and a 200-day moving average of $160.75.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Several analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

