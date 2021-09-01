Analysts Anticipate Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) to Announce $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) to report $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Atlantic Capital Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 38.08%. The firm had revenue of $29.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.23 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACBI. Piper Sandler downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.72 price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantic Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.28.

Shares of ACBI stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.98. 618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,789. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $486.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.92. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $28.93.

In other news, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $201,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,326.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 99,685.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $210,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 81.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $237,000. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

Read More: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlantic Capital Bancshares (ACBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.