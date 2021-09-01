Analysts Anticipate Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) to Post $0.71 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Axcelis Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $147.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACLS. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $242,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $150,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,596 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,515 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,268,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,487,000 after purchasing an additional 150,236 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,593,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,812,000 after purchasing an additional 84,664 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,747,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,635,000 after purchasing an additional 766,242 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,087,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,947,000 after purchasing an additional 60,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 668,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,005,000 after acquiring an additional 89,816 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACLS traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,946. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.40.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

