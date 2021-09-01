Analysts Anticipate GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) will report $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. GrowGeneration posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GrowGeneration.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.20%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRWG. Roth Capital raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GRWG traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,950. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.63 and a beta of 2.88. GrowGeneration has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $67.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.72.

In other GrowGeneration news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 75,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $3,188,250.00. Also, Director Stephen Aiello sold 25,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total transaction of $1,092,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 377,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,491,970.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,896,000. Professional Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 310.1% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 160,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 121,034 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its holdings in GrowGeneration by 45.8% during the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 141,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,824,000 after buying an additional 44,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in GrowGeneration by 149,640.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 14,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

