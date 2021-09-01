Analysts Anticipate JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Brokerages forecast that JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) will announce earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for JBG SMITH Properties’ earnings. JBG SMITH Properties reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.66 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for JBG SMITH Properties.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.36). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 14.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JBGS. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBGS. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 252.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $30.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $34.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is 75.63%.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

