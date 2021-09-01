Analysts Anticipate PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) will announce earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for PPL’s earnings. PPL reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PPL will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PPL.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PPL to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

PPL stock opened at $29.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.64. PPL has a 52 week low of $25.47 and a 52 week high of $30.81. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,998,337,000 after buying an additional 2,731,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PPL by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,017,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,163,763,000 after acquiring an additional 303,021 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,656,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,896,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,340,000 after acquiring an additional 601,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of PPL by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,927,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,703,000 after purchasing an additional 391,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

