Analysts Anticipate WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) will post $0.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. WEC Energy Group posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WEC Energy Group.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

WEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Argus upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

Shares of WEC stock traded up $1.42 on Wednesday, hitting $95.90. 63,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,003. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.80 and a 200 day moving average of $92.47. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.50%.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 15.9% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 42,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,382 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,101,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WEC Energy Group (WEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.