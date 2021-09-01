Analysts Expect Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) will report earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Amyris’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Amyris posted earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amyris will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.13). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amyris.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMRS shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amyris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.39.

NASDAQ:AMRS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.91. The company had a trading volume of 126,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,690. Amyris has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $23.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, CEO John Melo sold 95,115 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,477,135.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Amyris during the 1st quarter worth about $2,812,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Amyris by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,955,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510,892 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Amyris by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,660,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,289,000 after buying an additional 636,216 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Amyris by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,517,000. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

