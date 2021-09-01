Analysts Expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $340.80 Million

Analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) will report $340.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $331.21 million to $351.00 million. Cboe Global Markets posted sales of $292.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cboe Global Markets.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBOE. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.54.

In related news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,574 shares in the company, valued at $19,497,499.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $365,510.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,708.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,546 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,744 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 29.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.6% during the second quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.29. The stock had a trading volume of 549,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,566. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 0.65. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.43%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.