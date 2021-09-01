Analysts Expect NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10. NVIDIA reported earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full-year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $5.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NVIDIA.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.16.

NVDA traded up $2.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.13. 311,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,193,617. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $230.43. The company has a market cap of $563.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.80, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.60, for a total value of $25,044.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,083.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 436,940 shares of company stock valued at $90,559,485 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,598,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678,710 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,824,062,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,715,358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,971,965,000 after buying an additional 1,735,207 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $755,933,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 719.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 767,455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $409,767,000 after buying an additional 891,313 shares during the period. 15.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NVIDIA (NVDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.