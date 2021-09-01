Analysts Expect The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Charles Schwab’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. The Charles Schwab reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Charles Schwab.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JMP Securities upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $72.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.28. The Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $33.79 and a 52 week high of $76.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,112,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $641,920.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 568,569 shares of company stock worth $41,569,505. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Amundi acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $738,092,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $491,462,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311,989 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 27.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,758,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,688 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

