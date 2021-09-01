Analysts Set Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Target Price at $129.11

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.95.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALLE. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a $138.67 price target on Allegion and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Allegion stock opened at $143.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.49 and its 200 day moving average is $132.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion has a one year low of $94.01 and a one year high of $144.76.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.70, for a total transaction of $394,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 11,364 shares of company stock worth $1,587,125 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 36.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,274,000 after buying an additional 30,379 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Allegion by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Allegion by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

