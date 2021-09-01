Analysts Set BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Target Price at GBX 197.86

Shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 197.86 ($2.59).

Several analysts have commented on BTA shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Numis Securities raised shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s to a “reduce” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

