Analysts Set First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Price Target at $17.50

Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group upgraded First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James started coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Horizon by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in First Horizon by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 559,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth $20,913,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FHN traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.21. The stock had a trading volume of 59,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,783,323. First Horizon has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average is $17.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Horizon will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.18%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

