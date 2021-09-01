Analysts Set Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Target Price at $16.75

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

GMRE stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. Global Medical REIT has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $15.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.96 million, a P/E ratio of -118.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.74.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Medical REIT will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,782,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,348,000 after purchasing an additional 305,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,714,000 after buying an additional 759,769 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,638,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,697,000 after buying an additional 1,407,419 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1,529.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,101,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,655,000 after buying an additional 2,910,699 shares during the period. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $41,882,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

