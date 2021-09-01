Analysts Set HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Target Price at $237.53

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $237.53.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HCA. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, August 27th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th.

In other news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total transaction of $49,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA stock opened at $252.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.56. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $114.38 and a 52 week high of $257.42. The company has a market capitalization of $80.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

