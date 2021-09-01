Analysts Set PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) PT at $13.94

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.94.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.38. PG&E has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $12.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PG&E had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Price Michael F bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in PG&E by 656.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in PG&E in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in PG&E in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.