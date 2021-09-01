Analysts Set Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) Price Target at GBX 633.10

Shares of Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 633.10 ($8.27).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Royal Mail to GBX 801 ($10.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 355 ($4.64) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 530 ($6.92) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

LON:RMG opened at GBX 487.60 ($6.37) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 530.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 938.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.88 billion and a PE ratio of 8.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.69. Royal Mail has a twelve month low of GBX 170.40 ($2.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 613.80 ($8.02).

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

