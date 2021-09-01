Analysts Set UniCredit S.p.A. (BIT:UCG) Price Target at €11.68

UniCredit S.p.A. (BIT:UCG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €11.68 ($13.74).

A number of research firms recently commented on UCG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.25 ($14.41) price objective on UniCredit in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on UniCredit in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.10 ($14.24) price objective on UniCredit in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.60 ($16.00) price objective on UniCredit in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €13.55 ($15.94) price target on UniCredit in a research report on Wednesday.

UniCredit has a 1 year low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 1 year high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

