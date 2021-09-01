Analysts Set UniCredit S.p.A. (BIT:UCG) Target Price at €11.68

UniCredit S.p.A. (BIT:UCG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €11.68 ($13.74).

UCG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.60 ($12.47) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €13.55 ($15.94) price target on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.25 ($14.41) price target on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €12.10 ($14.24) price target on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a fifty-two week high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

