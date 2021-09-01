Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Barings BDC (BBDC)

Barings BDC (NYSE: BBDC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/27/2021 – Barings BDC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

8/20/2021 – Barings BDC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/20/2021 – Barings BDC was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

8/19/2021 – Barings BDC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

8/11/2021 – Barings BDC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Barings BDC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/4/2021 – Barings BDC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Barings BDC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/21/2021 – Barings BDC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Barings BDC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/14/2021 – Barings BDC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Barings BDC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of NYSE:BBDC opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $11.09. The stock has a market cap of $517.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.39.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $33.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.60 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 117.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

In related news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBDC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 979.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

