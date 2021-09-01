Analyzing Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) and Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS)

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) and Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Champions Oncology alerts:

53.6% of Champions Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Talaris Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.8% of Champions Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Champions Oncology and Talaris Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Champions Oncology 0.82% 4.84% 1.32% Talaris Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Champions Oncology and Talaris Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Champions Oncology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Talaris Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Champions Oncology currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.12%. Talaris Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $29.25, suggesting a potential upside of 151.94%. Given Talaris Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Talaris Therapeutics is more favorable than Champions Oncology.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Champions Oncology and Talaris Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Champions Oncology $41.04 million 3.17 $360,000.00 $0.02 484.50 Talaris Therapeutics N/A N/A -$22.71 million N/A N/A

Champions Oncology has higher revenue and earnings than Talaris Therapeutics.

Summary

Champions Oncology beats Talaris Therapeutics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Champions Oncology Company Profile

Champions Oncology, Inc. engages in the development and sale of technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Its technology platform, TumorGraft, is a novel approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. It uses its technology to offer solutions to Translational Oncology Solutions, which includes pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; and Personalized Oncology, which assists physicians in developing personalized treatment options for their cancer patients. The company was founded by James M. Martell and David Sidransky on June 4, 1985 and is headquartered in Hackensack, NJ.

Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is FCR001, a novel allogeneic cell therapy that is in Phase II trial for living donor kidney transplant patients. The company is also developing FCR002 in deceased donor kidney transplants; FCR001 in patients with a severe form of scleroderma; and FCR001 for one or more severe non-malignant blood, immune, or metabolic disorders. Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for Champions Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champions Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.