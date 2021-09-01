Analyzing Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) & Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) and Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Electrameccanica Vehicles has a beta of 2.75, meaning that its stock price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stellantis has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Electrameccanica Vehicles and Stellantis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electrameccanica Vehicles 0 0 4 0 3.00 Stellantis 0 0 9 0 3.00

Electrameccanica Vehicles presently has a consensus price target of $9.42, indicating a potential upside of 165.26%. Stellantis has a consensus price target of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.27%. Given Electrameccanica Vehicles’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Electrameccanica Vehicles is more favorable than Stellantis.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.1% of Electrameccanica Vehicles shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.0% of Stellantis shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Electrameccanica Vehicles and Stellantis’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electrameccanica Vehicles $570,000.00 707.67 -$63.05 million ($0.53) -6.74 Stellantis $99.00 billion 0.41 $33.13 million $1.36 14.73

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than Electrameccanica Vehicles. Electrameccanica Vehicles is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stellantis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Electrameccanica Vehicles and Stellantis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electrameccanica Vehicles -6,673.63% -22.63% -20.73% Stellantis 0.25% 8.03% 2.09%

Summary

Stellantis beats Electrameccanica Vehicles on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles. The company was founded by Jerry Kroll and Henry R. Reisner on February 16, 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram. The company is headquartered in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

