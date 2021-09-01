Analyzing Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE) & TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ)

Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE) and TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Mace Security International and TOMI Environmental Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mace Security International 0 0 0 0 N/A TOMI Environmental Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.2% of Mace Security International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Mace Security International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.6% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mace Security International and TOMI Environmental Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mace Security International $15.39 million 1.24 $1.70 million N/A N/A TOMI Environmental Solutions $25.03 million 1.16 $4.39 million N/A N/A

TOMI Environmental Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Mace Security International.

Profitability

This table compares Mace Security International and TOMI Environmental Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mace Security International N/A N/A N/A TOMI Environmental Solutions -36.35% -33.72% -25.81%

Summary

Mace Security International beats TOMI Environmental Solutions on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mace Security International Company Profile

Mace Security International, Inc. designs, manufactures, assembles, markets and sells consumer safety, personal defense, and electronic surveillance equipment and products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers. It also offers tactical munition products and weapon systems for law enforcement and security professionals under Mace and Take Down brands. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following division: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

