Analyzing United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) & Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY)

United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) and Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Get United Health Products alerts:

United Health Products has a beta of -0.64, meaning that its stock price is 164% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coloplast A/S has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of Coloplast A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares United Health Products and Coloplast A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Health Products N/A N/A -17,218.09% Coloplast A/S 21.62% 69.30% 33.77%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Health Products and Coloplast A/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Health Products N/A N/A -$15.71 million N/A N/A Coloplast A/S $2.76 billion 13.61 $585.21 million $0.30 58.02

Coloplast A/S has higher revenue and earnings than United Health Products.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for United Health Products and Coloplast A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Health Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Coloplast A/S 0 5 3 0 2.38

Summary

Coloplast A/S beats United Health Products on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Health Products Company Profile

United Health Products, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of wound care products based on its proprietary hemostatic gauze technology. The company offers HemoStyp, which derives from all natural, regenerated oxidized cellulose and designed to absorb exudate and drainage from superficial wounds and help control bleeding. Its customers include hospitals, clinics and physicians, home care providers, municipalities and government agencies and nursing homes and assisted living environments. The company was founded on February 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

Coloplast A/S Company Profile

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products. The Wound & Skin Care segment covers the sale of wound and skin care products. The company was founded by Aage Louis-Hansen and Johanne Louise-Hansen in 1954 and is headquartered in Humlebaek, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for United Health Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Health Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.