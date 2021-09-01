Analyzing Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) and TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) and TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Yubo International Biotech and TransMedics Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yubo International Biotech N/A -177.14% -19.87% TransMedics Group -100.14% -29.98% -20.07%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Yubo International Biotech and TransMedics Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yubo International Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A TransMedics Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

TransMedics Group has a consensus price target of $45.40, indicating a potential upside of 38.92%. Given TransMedics Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TransMedics Group is more favorable than Yubo International Biotech.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yubo International Biotech and TransMedics Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yubo International Biotech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TransMedics Group $25.64 million 35.21 -$28.75 million ($1.16) -28.17

Yubo International Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TransMedics Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.0% of TransMedics Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.5% of Yubo International Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of TransMedics Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Yubo International Biotech has a beta of 7.37, meaning that its share price is 637% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransMedics Group has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Yubo International Biotech

Yubo International Biotech Ltd. engages in the supply of products that process, store and administer therapeutic doses of endometrial stem cells for treatment of disease and injuries. Its products include Life Shinkansen Liquid Dressing and Life Shinkansen Spray Dressing. The company was founded by Lawrence A. Minkoff on February 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc. operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation. The company was founded by Waleed H. Hassanein in August 1998 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

