Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

PLAN stock traded up $6.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.64. 270,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,219,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.31 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $86.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.71.

PLAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, lowered their price target on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.35.

In related news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 11,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $694,742.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,099.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 34,117 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,767,601.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,173.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,634 shares of company stock valued at $9,718,606. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

