Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Anaplan stock traded up $6.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.28. The stock had a trading volume of 299,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,604. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.71. Anaplan has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $86.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.96 and a beta of 1.99.

In related news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $44,712.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,906.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 11,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $694,742.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,099.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 182,634 shares of company stock worth $9,718,606. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLAN shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Anaplan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Anaplan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist raised their target price on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Anaplan from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.35.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

