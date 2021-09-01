Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.
Anaplan stock traded up $6.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.28. The stock had a trading volume of 299,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,604. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.71. Anaplan has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $86.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.96 and a beta of 1.99.
In related news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $44,712.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,906.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 11,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $694,742.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,099.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 182,634 shares of company stock worth $9,718,606. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Anaplan
Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
