Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The business had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Anaplan stock traded up $7.30 on Wednesday, hitting $67.28. 210,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,219,604. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.45 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.51 and its 200 day moving average is $57.71. Anaplan has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $86.17.

Get Anaplan alerts:

In other news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 11,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $694,742.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,099.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $44,712.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,534 shares in the company, valued at $234,906.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,634 shares of company stock valued at $9,718,606. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

PLAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.35.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.