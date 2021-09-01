Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) PT Raised to $80.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Truist from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.38% from the stock’s previous close.

PLAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital raised shares of Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. cut their target price on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.23.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Shares of NYSE PLAN opened at $59.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.71. Anaplan has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $86.17. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.26 and a beta of 1.99.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $2,265,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,395,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,268,359.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 182,634 shares of company stock valued at $9,718,606. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.