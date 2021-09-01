Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $447.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) will post $447.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Angi’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $441.07 million and the highest is $454.30 million. Angi posted sales of $389.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Angi will report full-year sales of $1.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Angi.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Angi had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $420.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Angi’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ANGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist dropped their price objective on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Angi from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Angi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.21.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 271,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,826,563.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Angi by 111.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,086,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,285 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Angi by 463.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,232,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,026 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Angi by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,453,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,897,000 after purchasing an additional 850,347 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Angi by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,341,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,439,000 after purchasing an additional 798,843 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Angi by 74.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,853,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,056,000 after buying an additional 789,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Angi stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $10.70. 2,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,308. Angi has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $19.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.00 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average of $13.73.

Angi Company Profile

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

