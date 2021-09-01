Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 531,300 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the July 29th total of 641,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AEHL opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. Antelope Enterprise has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antelope Enterprise by 101.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 15,872 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Antelope Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Antelope Enterprise by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 56,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ceramics tiles. Its products operates through the Hengda, the Hengdeli or HDL brand, TOERTO, WULIQIAO, and Pottery Capital of Tang Dynasty brands. It offers porcelain, glazed, glazed porcelain, rustic, and polished glazed tiles.

