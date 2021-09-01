Antipodes Global Investment Company Limited (ASX:APL) Announces Final Dividend of $0.04

Antipodes Global Investment Company Limited (ASX:APL) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Antipodes Global Investment’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

Antipodes Global Investment Company Profile

Antipodes Global Investment Company Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Antipodes Partners Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the MSCI All Country World Net Index. Antipodes Global Investment Company Limited was formed on October 11, 2016 and is domiciled in Australia.

