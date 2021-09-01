Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Short Interest Update

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,238,200 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the July 29th total of 3,251,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 699.4 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANFGF. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,450.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,525.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANFGF opened at $20.18 on Wednesday. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.63.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

