APA (NASDAQ:APA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “APA’s large geographically diversified reserve base and high-quality drilling inventory bode well. The company’s increased focus on the Permian basin, known for its high internal rates of return, is the real driver. APA’ slew of discoveries in offshore Suriname, through its joint venture with TotalEnergies, is another positive catalyst for the company. Over time, Suriname is expected to become one of APA’s major assets with significant cash flow potential. However, the company's high leverage restricts its financial flexibility. Moreover, APA’s 2016 Alpine High discovery, once hailed as a gamechanger, is struggling with natural gas production from the play considering the extremely low prices of the commodity prevailing at the Waha hub in West Texas. Hence, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

Several other brokerages have also commented on APA. Barclays lowered shares of APA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of APA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.41.

Shares of APA stock opened at $19.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.76. APA has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $24.30.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. APA’s revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that APA will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in APA in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in APA in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of APA by 316.4% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

