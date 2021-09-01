Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Short Interest Up 29.3% in August

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the July 29th total of 31,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 425,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AUVI stock opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average of $9.04. Applied UV has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $35.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $65.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89.

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14). Applied UV had a negative net margin of 88.95% and a negative return on equity of 54.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied UV will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied UV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Applied UV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied UV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied UV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Applied UV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied UV by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Applied UV Company Profile

Applied UV, Inc designs, develops, and markets air purification and infection control products in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States. The company offers solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand and label and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand.

