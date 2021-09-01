Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Short Interest Down 27.2% in August

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 917,400 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the July 29th total of 1,260,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.86. Aprea Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $31.45.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,019,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after buying an additional 21,649 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $606,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 575.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 301,511 shares in the last quarter. 30.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on APRE shares. Morgan Stanley cut Aprea Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aprea Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.15.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

