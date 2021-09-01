APYSwap (APYS) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $467,472.00

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. During the last seven days, APYSwap has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. APYSwap has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and $467,472.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APYSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000372 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get APYSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00063001 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.96 or 0.00135879 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.65 or 0.00162417 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,567.50 or 0.07462309 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,879.03 or 1.00150879 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.69 or 0.01005492 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

Buying and Selling APYSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APYSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APYSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APYSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APYSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.