Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Short Interest Update

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the July 29th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 682,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 779.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,306,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930,101 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Arcos Dorados in the second quarter worth $2,388,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,781,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,160,000 after purchasing an additional 262,561 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Arcos Dorados in the first quarter worth $1,273,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,133,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,387,000 after purchasing an additional 247,775 shares during the period. 35.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Arcos Dorados in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.78.

ARCO stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.40. 13,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,108. Arcos Dorados has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $6.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.73.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 17.51% and a negative net margin of 1.38%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a $0.1086 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio is -4.17%.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

See Also: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.