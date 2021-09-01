Arionum (ARO) Tops One Day Volume of $7.00

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Arionum has a market cap of $75,630.94 and $7.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Arionum has traded down 50.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,415.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,537.44 or 0.07460539 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $641.75 or 0.01353472 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.64 or 0.00372545 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.74 or 0.00136535 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $300.35 or 0.00633451 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.06 or 0.00377650 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.74 or 0.00355884 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006228 BTC.

Arionum Profile

ARO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

