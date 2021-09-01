Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 2,632 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,716,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,792 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $433,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 16,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MGP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Growth Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.45.

NYSE:MGP opened at $41.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 8.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.80. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1-year low of $25.83 and a 1-year high of $41.47.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.37). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.15%.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

